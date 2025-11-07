Visiting hours and routes for paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

The Royal Household Bureau has announced the schedule and routes for the public to pay respects to the royal cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, and for general visitors to tour the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) from November 9, 2025, onwards.

Paying Respects to the Royal Cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother:

Open daily from 08:00 - 21:00.

Visitors must go through a screening point and follow the sequence for paying respects inside the tunnel hall along the road in front of Phra Lan.

Entrance is through Manee Noparat Gate and follows the designated route outlined by the Royal Household Bureau.

Visitors are requested to dress appropriately for mourning: Gentlemen are asked to refrain from wearing jeans, and ladies should wear skirts or traditional Thai cloth.



Visiting the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew for General Tourists: