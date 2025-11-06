Princess Sirindhorn leads royal chariot restoration for Queen Sirikit’s funeral

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Thursday (November 6) presided over a sacred ceremony to bless the restoration of the royal chariots, royal palanquins, and ceremonial equipment to be used in the royal cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
The ceremony took place at the Bangkok National Museum, where Her Royal Highness was received by Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and other officials.
Upon arrival, the Princess placed a floral garland and lit candles and incense in homage to Phra Phuttha Sihing, the revered Buddha image enshrined in Buddhaisawan Hall.
She then proceeded to the ceremonial grounds in front of the Royal Chariot Garage, where she lit gold and silver candles and incense sticks as part of the ritual blessing for the restoration of the royal carriages and regalia.
As the ceremony commenced, the court astrologer struck the victory gong, Brahmin priests blew conch shells, and royal attendants performed traditional gestures with damaru drums and trumpets. Dancers from the Office of Performing Arts then performed a classical dance of homage to the accompaniment of Phleng Sathu Kan, a song of blessing, in accordance with ancient royal tradition.
During the ceremony, Phra Maharajaguru Phithi Si Wisutthikhun, Chief Brahmin of the Royal Court, read the sacred invocation to the deities and called upon the spirits of past monarchs to bless the restoration work.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn later proceeded to the main altar, where she sprinkled lustral water over artisans’ tools and scattered popped rice and flower petals as a symbolic gesture of blessing.
She then entered the Royal Chariot Garage to place floral garlands on the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot Royal Chariot, the Phra Yannamas Sam Lam Khan (The Golden Three-Poled Palanquin), the Vejayantaracharot Royal Chariot, and the three Small Royal Chariot.
The royal chariots and palanquins, originally built during the reign of King Rama I (1782–1809), have been used in royal funeral processions since the early Rattanakosin period.
To preserve this historic royal heritage and ensure auspiciousness for those involved in the restoration, the government entrusted the Ministry of Culture and the Fine Arts Department to conduct the consecration and restoration ceremony in accordance with long-established royal traditions.
The Fine Arts Department, together with the Army Ordnance Department and the Navy Dockyard Department, will oversee the restoration of these royal carriages and two Naga Stair Platforms, the Ratchenthrayan Royal Palanquin, and the Phra Wor Siwikakanchana Palanquin.
The Fine Arts Department will conduct the scientific restoration, conservation, and decorative craftsmanship, ensuring historical and artistic precision.
Meanwhile, the Army Ordnance and Navy Dockyard departments will focus on structural assessments, mechanical systems, and towing stability to guarantee safety and durability for the royal funeral procession, a tribute of the highest honour to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.