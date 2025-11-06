Princess Sirindhorn leads royal chariot restoration for Queen Sirikit’s funeral

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Thursday (November 6) presided over a sacred ceremony to bless the restoration of the royal chariots, royal palanquins, and ceremonial equipment to be used in the royal cremation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

The ceremony took place at the Bangkok National Museum, where Her Royal Highness was received by Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and other officials.

Upon arrival, the Princess placed a floral garland and lit candles and incense in homage to Phra Phuttha Sihing, the revered Buddha image enshrined in Buddhaisawan Hall.

She then proceeded to the ceremonial grounds in front of the Royal Chariot Garage, where she lit gold and silver candles and incense sticks as part of the ritual blessing for the restoration of the royal carriages and regalia.

As the ceremony commenced, the court astrologer struck the victory gong, Brahmin priests blew conch shells, and royal attendants performed traditional gestures with damaru drums and trumpets. Dancers from the Office of Performing Arts then performed a classical dance of homage to the accompaniment of Phleng Sathu Kan, a song of blessing, in accordance with ancient royal tradition.

During the ceremony, Phra Maharajaguru Phithi Si Wisutthikhun, Chief Brahmin of the Royal Court, read the sacred invocation to the deities and called upon the spirits of past monarchs to bless the restoration work.