Thailand artist wins 2025 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year

Jamilah, 35, emerged top among the country winners from the UOB Painting of the Year competitions in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, securing the region’s highest honour in the long-running art award, now in its 44th year. Since its inception, the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) competition has helped uncover more than 1,000 artists across Southeast Asia, many of whom have gone on to become significant voices in the regional art scene.
Working with embroidery on fabric, Jamilah’s “Dua (Pray for a Blessing)” depicts women in prayerful poses, their forms interlaced in dream-like scenes. The work, which blends tradition, spirituality and imagination, portrays a collective wish for renewal and harmony. The figures and symbolic motifs are layered into a rich visual narrative that reflects both personal and shared aspirations.
“In a world overwhelmed by conflict, disease and inequality, I feel a responsibility as an artist to be a voice for peace and hope,” Jamilah said. “Through my work, I want to remind people not to stop dreaming, to hold on to hope, and to believe in their ability to create change. I drew inspiration from the idea of beauty as a reflection of resilience, using symbolic elements to echo the aspirations of humanity.”
As the 2025 SEA POY winner, Jamilah will now compete with the four other UOB POY country winners for a UOB-sponsored overseas art residency at Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, a prestigious programme that offers artists time and space to develop their practice in an international environment.
The 2025 Southeast Asian and Singapore winners were announced at the UOB POY Awards Ceremony and Exhibition held at National Gallery Singapore, and graced by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Education, David Neo. Winning artists from the five participating countries attended alongside past laureates and members of the arts community.
UOB Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said the competition forms a key part of the bank’s commitment to the region. “As UOB marks 90 years, we reaffirm our commitment to grow with businesses and communities across the region. Our footprint across Southeast Asia is more than just about business connectivity – it is also about giving back to the communities we serve, including through our support for art,” he said.
“Through the UOB POY competition, we nurture artistic talent, bring art closer to people and foster closer ties within the art ecosystem through initiatives such as the UOB Artist Alumni Network. Together with our broader corporate social responsibility efforts, we aim to create meaningful and lasting impact for the long term.”
The judging panel for the 2025 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year comprised the chief judges from each participating country: Dr Vichaya Mukdamanee (Singapore Chief Judge), Dr Agung Hujatnikajennong (Indonesia), Intan Rafiza (Malaysia), Amrit Chusuwan (Thailand) and Dang Xuan Hoa (Vietnam).
This year’s Singapore awards highlighted the breadth of practices emerging from the city-state: Ian Tee won the 2025 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore), Established Artist Category with “Cloud of Unknowing I”, an abstract work created by grinding and cutting into aluminium composite panels; while Dayna Lu received the Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore), Emerging Artist Category for “Existence is Prison, a Personal Account”, a personal reflection on youth, burnout and conformity.
The 2025 UOB POY Regional Winners’ Showcase will run at National Gallery Singapore, UOB Discovery Space, from 13 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, opening daily from 10am to 7pm. The winning works, including Jamilah Haji’s “Dua (Pray for a Blessing)”, can also be viewed online at UOBandArt.com.