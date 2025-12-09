Thailand artist wins 2025 UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year

Jamilah, 35, emerged top among the country winners from the UOB Painting of the Year competitions in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, securing the region’s highest honour in the long-running art award, now in its 44th year. Since its inception, the UOB Painting of the Year (POY) competition has helped uncover more than 1,000 artists across Southeast Asia, many of whom have gone on to become significant voices in the regional art scene.

Working with embroidery on fabric, Jamilah’s “Dua (Pray for a Blessing)” depicts women in prayerful poses, their forms interlaced in dream-like scenes. The work, which blends tradition, spirituality and imagination, portrays a collective wish for renewal and harmony. The figures and symbolic motifs are layered into a rich visual narrative that reflects both personal and shared aspirations.

“In a world overwhelmed by conflict, disease and inequality, I feel a responsibility as an artist to be a voice for peace and hope,” Jamilah said. “Through my work, I want to remind people not to stop dreaming, to hold on to hope, and to believe in their ability to create change. I drew inspiration from the idea of beauty as a reflection of resilience, using symbolic elements to echo the aspirations of humanity.”

As the 2025 SEA POY winner, Jamilah will now compete with the four other UOB POY country winners for a UOB-sponsored overseas art residency at Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, a prestigious programme that offers artists time and space to develop their practice in an international environment.