French artist cries foul over censorship of nude mural near Patpong

A French artist has cried foul over what she described as “hypocrisy” after her mural depicting a nude man reclining on one side — with his back and bottom visible — was censored by the hotel on whose wall it was painted.

Myrtille Tibayrenc wrote on her Facebook page on Monday that her mural, painted on a hotel wall near Soi Patpong, had been covered with dark paint, leaving only a floral pattern of twisting green vines and vibrant flowers visible.

Tibayrenc had been invited by the French Embassy in Bangkok to take part in the Krung Thep Creative Streets project, where she painted a striking mural featuring a central human figure surrounded by botanical and avian elements.