Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 opens call for performance artists to animate central Bangkok

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2025

Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 opens call for performance artists under the theme "Angels and Mara," with works to be shown across Bangkok from Oct 2026 to Feb 2027

• The international contemporary art festival Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 is inviting performance artists to create works for public spaces in the heart of Bangkok.
• The 5th edition adopts the theme “Angels and Mara” and is accepting submissions until December 14, 2025.
• Selected works will be presented from October 29, 2026 to February 28, 2027, with a focus on immersive contemporary experiences and energising public spaces.

ThaiBev, in partnership with public- and private-sector organisations, has announced the open call for Performance Art submissions for the upcoming Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 (BAB 2026) — one of Asia’s leading contemporary art festivals. The festival will feature works staged across prominent locations in central Bangkok.

BAB 2026 marks the fifth edition of the biennale, held every two years, and will centre on the new curatorial concept “Angels and Mara”. Applications are open from now until December 14 2025, and the festival will run from October 29 2026 to February 28 2027.

Founded in 2018, the Bangkok Art Biennale aims to position Bangkok as a global cultural stage and strengthen the city’s role as a creative hub for contemporary art in Asia. Over the past four editions, BAB has grown steadily, becoming one of the most widely attended art festivals in the region.

The Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, under the theme “Nurture Gaia”, drew more than 1.2 million visitors, featuring 303 artworks by 76 artists and collectives across 11 venues throughout Bangkok — including museums, temples, cultural landmarks and public spaces.

For its 2026 edition, BAB places special emphasis on Performance Art, aiming to deliver powerful contemporary experiences accessible to diverse audiences. The open call welcomes works in various forms, including:

  • Performance art (live or durational works)
  • Sound art performances
  • Dance, choreography, and movement-based works
  • Experimental theatre and spoken word
  • Cross-disciplinary and site-specific live works

Selected artists will play a significant role in animating public spaces and cultural sites across Bangkok, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and opening new creative possibilities in the city’s urban landscape.

 

 

