Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 opens call for performance artists to animate central Bangkok

BAB 2026 marks the fifth edition of the biennale, held every two years, and will centre on the new curatorial concept “Angels and Mara”. Applications are open from now until December 14 2025, and the festival will run from October 29 2026 to February 28 2027.
Founded in 2018, the Bangkok Art Biennale aims to position Bangkok as a global cultural stage and strengthen the city’s role as a creative hub for contemporary art in Asia. Over the past four editions, BAB has grown steadily, becoming one of the most widely attended art festivals in the region.
The Bangkok Art Biennale 2024, under the theme “Nurture Gaia”, drew more than 1.2 million visitors, featuring 303 artworks by 76 artists and collectives across 11 venues throughout Bangkok — including museums, temples, cultural landmarks and public spaces.
For its 2026 edition, BAB places special emphasis on Performance Art, aiming to deliver powerful contemporary experiences accessible to diverse audiences. The open call welcomes works in various forms, including:
Selected artists will play a significant role in animating public spaces and cultural sites across Bangkok, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and opening new creative possibilities in the city’s urban landscape.