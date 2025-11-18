Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 opens call for performance artists to animate central Bangkok

• The international contemporary art festival Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 is inviting performance artists to create works for public spaces in the heart of Bangkok.

• The 5th edition adopts the theme “Angels and Mara” and is accepting submissions until December 14, 2025.

• Selected works will be presented from October 29, 2026 to February 28, 2027, with a focus on immersive contemporary experiences and energising public spaces.



ThaiBev, in partnership with public- and private-sector organisations, has announced the open call for Performance Art submissions for the upcoming Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 (BAB 2026) — one of Asia’s leading contemporary art festivals. The festival will feature works staged across prominent locations in central Bangkok.

BAB 2026 marks the fifth edition of the biennale, held every two years, and will centre on the new curatorial concept “Angels and Mara”. Applications are open from now until December 14 2025, and the festival will run from October 29 2026 to February 28 2027.