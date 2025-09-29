7 art and sustainability highlights at Sustainability Expo 2025

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2025
|
Walan Supakorn

Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), ASEAN’s largest sustainability fair, returns with immersive exhibitions and activities that explore the latest trends in sustainability. 

Among its many features, the SX Better World zone shines a spotlight on the role of art as a powerful tool for education and sustainable living.

Visitors can discover a diverse range of artistic expressions—paintings, sculptures, photography, and upcycled design—through seven key showcases:

  • 14th White Elephant Art Award
    Award-winning works on the theme “Water and Change”, reflecting love, care, and responsibility for the planet through figurative and digital art.
     
  • Environmental Photography Exhibition
    Organised by the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand and partners, this exhibition presents entries from the 4th A Moment in Nature photo contest, exploring nature and plant life and moments of life through youth perspectives.
     
  • ASEAN SX Photo Contest 2025
    Connecting photographers from 10 ASEAN countries under the theme “Water and Change”. Winning works will receive national awards and compete for the Grand Prize.

  • SX Shaper Award Hall of Fame 2020–2025
    Celebrating individuals and organisations with tangible achievements in sustainability, inspiring action at scale.
     
  • Photo documentary: Water of Life
    Ten selected works from the National Geographic Thailand Photography Contest Season 10, interpreting the meaning and power of water.
     
  • Chaya Nitikorn Portrait Studio
    A unique photo booth experience inspired by the royal drawings of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, allowing visitors to step inside her Cartoon Park artworks. Proceeds support social causes.
     
  • TRASH to TREASURE Art & Design Contest
    The 6th edition of the competition transforms discarded materials into two- and three-dimensional art under the theme “Water of Life”, highlighting new value from waste.

Explore the Better World zone at SX2025 on the G floor of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, from September 26 to October 5, 10am–8pm.

Stay updated via Facebook: Sustainability Expo, www.sustainabilityexpo.com, or Line: @sxofficial.

 

