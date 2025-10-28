BGC Glass Studio invites you to experience glass in a new light through “GLASSWORKS: A Contemporary Glass Art Exhibition”

In the realm of contemporary art, materials are more than tools, they are languages through which artists express ideas, emotions, and identity. GLASSWORKS becomes a space where glass speaks for itself—transparent, delicate, yet profoundly powerful and alive.

The exhibition showcases the works of nine emerging glass artists from BGC Glass Studio, each offering their own interpretation of glass through diverse techniques such as glassblowing, fusing, and mixed materials. Their creations explore new dimensions of light, color, and form; revealing how this versatile medium reflects both creativity and individuality.

Also featured is a special collection from BGC Glass Studio, tracing the evolution of Thai glass art and its continuous journey of innovation that harmoniously blends material mastery with contemporary artistic expression.

More than just an art exhibition, GLASSWORKS serves as a “conversation” between artist, material, and viewer—an invitation to see glass in a new dimension: a material that embodies beauty, fragility, and strength, filled with life, spirit, and infinite creative possibilities.