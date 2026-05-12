Hiroshima talks weigh Antarctic tourism and penguin protection

Substantive discussions began on Tuesday (May 12) at a Japan-hosted international conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, with delegates taking up measures to manage the rising flow of visitors to Antarctica and protect emperor penguins, an endangered species threatened by climate change.

A central question is whether the participating countries can secure an environmental conservation agreement before the conference ends on May 21.

Any decision at the meeting, which focuses on the peaceful use of Antarctica, requires unanimous approval from the nations involved.

Hideki Uyama, Japan’s ambassador in charge of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting and chair of the 48th conference, said expectations should be measured. “It is too early to say whether tangible progress could be made on tourism regulations,, he told a press briefing during the conference. “I hope that progress will be made step by step,” he added.