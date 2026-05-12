Japan and US finance chiefs reaffirm stance on yen volatility

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday (May 12) that she and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had reaffirmed co-operation over foreign exchange market developments during talks in Tokyo.

After the meeting, Katayama told a press conference: “We shared the view that Japan and the United States are cooperating very well” over the currency market.

Her remarks suggested that Tokyo had secured US understanding for Japan’s yen-buying and dollar-selling interventions since late April, which were aimed at correcting the yen’s sharp fall.

Katayama said the two sides also agreed to keep co-ordinating under a joint statement issued last September by Bessent and then Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato. “We agreed to continue working closely together,” she said, adding that Japan had “gained full understanding” from Washington.