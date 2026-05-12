Bangkok World Music Day 2026: 30+ artists • 5 stages • 10 hours of free music in the heart of Bangkok

BANGKOK – 12 May 2026 – One Bangkok, in partnership with The Embassy of France in Thailand, Alliance Française Bangkok, and Live Promotions, presents Bangkok World Music Day 2026, a major musical celebration inspired by Fête de la Musique. On Saturday, June 13, the heart of Bangkok will come alive with 10 hours of completely free concerts, performances, and activities open to all.

After drawing nearly 7,000 attendees in 2025, the event returns this year in an even more ambitious, festive, and inclusive format. More than 30 Thai and international artists will perform on five stages spread across One Bangkok and Alliance Française, with a lineup blending pop, indie, molam, hip-hop, jazz, electronic, and DJ sets. Several unique collaborations between Thai and international artists will also highlight this edition, particularly on the electronic music stage.

The full lineup will be announced on May 19. The public can already look forward to a selection of some of the most dynamic artists on the current scene. Among the highlights of the 2026 edition: a true Ball Room celebrating voguing and ballroom culture, featuring performances, dance, and a sense of community, all in an inclusive and creative atmosphere. A food market, interactive activities, and busking performances will also liven up the day and evening.