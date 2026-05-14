One Bangkok Hosts 'One Bangkok One Pride One Run 2026', a Celebration of All Diversities This 7th June

This annual event, dedicated to celebrating Pride Month and embodying the core belief that 'everyone is a source of pride, whereby every step taken is an expression of unique and equal identity' whilst fostering a vibrant, colourful community within the city's expansive green spaces. The run will take place on Sunday, 7 June 2026, at One Bangkok, a central hub uniquely positioned between and connecting Bangkok's iconic Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park.
Participants can choose from two distances:
All registered participants will receive a stylish race pack, comprising a specially designed running shirt, sweatband, and bag, along with many special prizes from One Bangkok. Meet a surprising line-up of superstars and celebrities, as well as influencers from both the health and lifestyle sectors, who are set to ensure excitement and inspiration throughout the day. Expert-led warm-up and cool-down sessions will be provided by professionals from Jetts Black.
Upon completing the course, runners can enjoy an exhilarating party with delights from famous F&B vendors and live music from DJ Rhunrun. They will also receive a 200 Baht voucher to use for purchases at stores within Parade and The Storeys. Furthermore, there will be an awards ceremony to recognise overall winners and those with the best costumes that prominently reflect the spirit of 'One Pride, One Run'.
Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating diversity at "One Bangkok One Pride One Run 2026" on Sunday, 7 June 2026. Registration commences from 04:00 hrs, with the run starting from 05:00 hrs.
To apply and pre-register, or for more details, please visit https://race.thai.run/onebangkokoneprideonerun