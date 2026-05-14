One Bangkok Hosts 'One Bangkok One Pride One Run 2026', a Celebration of All Diversities This 7th June

This annual event, dedicated to celebrating Pride Month and embodying the core belief that 'everyone is a source of pride, whereby every step taken is an expression of unique and equal identity' whilst fostering a vibrant, colourful community within the city's expansive green spaces. The run will take place on Sunday, 7 June 2026, at One Bangkok, a central hub uniquely positioned between and connecting Bangkok's iconic Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park.

Participants can choose from two distances:

5 Kilometres: The route begins at One Bangkok Park, winds around Lumpini Park, and finishes back at One Bangkok Park.

The route begins at One Bangkok Park, winds around Lumpini Park, and finishes back at One Bangkok Park. 10 Kilometres: Starting from One Bangkok Park, runners will traverse the Green Bridge connecting to Benjakitti Park, before returning to the finish line at One Bangkok Park.

All registered participants will receive a stylish race pack, comprising a specially designed running shirt, sweatband, and bag, along with many special prizes from One Bangkok. Meet a surprising line-up of superstars and celebrities, as well as influencers from both the health and lifestyle sectors, who are set to ensure excitement and inspiration throughout the day. Expert-led warm-up and cool-down sessions will be provided by professionals from Jetts Black.