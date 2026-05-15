Thailand’s First! “CLICX” Granted License as the Country’s First Virtual Bank

CLICX was founded through the collaboration of three Thai partners: Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited, Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited. The partnership combines three key strengths: wide-reaching digital technology that connects people at scale, trusted financial expertise, as well as an ecosystem that reaches consumers across everyday touchpoints. This makes CLICX more than just a new banking app. It is a platform that seamlessly connects finance with real life through embedded banking, free from the limitations of physical branches, paperwork or traditional service models. CLICX is designed to be present at every moment of users’ lives, helping reduce barriers to financial access and enabling Thai people to manage money, save, and access financial products that better suit their real-life needs in ways that are simpler, safer and fairer.

CLICX is driven by a mission to advance Financial Inclusion by expanding equal access to financial services for all groups of Thai people, especially those whose needs are not fully served by the traditional financial system. These include people with irregular income, daily wage workers, freelancers, riders, taxi drivers, first-jobbers, students, online merchants, and small entrepreneurs, many of whom may face limitations related to income documents, financial history, or income patterns. The use of alternative data can provide a clearer view of people’s actual behavior within the ecosystem and create a deeper understanding of customers. This enables a more effective assessment of customers’ repayment capability and offers a new perspective on customer profiles, even when the data is not directly financial. This approach can help reduce informal debt and the informal economy, while supporting financial education and the development of positive financial behaviors through the concept of Behavioral Finance. It also encourages savings behavior as a foundation for better financial habits and long-term financial stability. CLICX plans to launch its services by June 2026.

CLICX believes that the bank of the future should not be confined to physical locations or traditional service formats. Instead, it should be accessible anywhere, understand real-life needs, and make financial matters simpler for everyone. The granting of the Virtual Bank license marks an important starting point in reshaping Thailand’s financial landscape and represents a major step toward building a truly Thai branchless bank, created by Thai organizations for Thai people. This also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 1: No Poverty, by supporting poverty reduction; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, by harnessing innovation to drive the country’s economy; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, by fostering strong partnerships to advance sustainable development.