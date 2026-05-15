EA Returns to Net Profit in Q1/2026 as EV Business Grows 62.6% QoQ

In addition, EA received a positive confidence signal from TRIS Rating, which revised the company’s credit rating outlook to “Stable” from “Negative”, while affirming its company rating and senior unsecured debenture rating at “BB+”. The outlook revision reflects TRIS Rating’s view on EA’s improved liquidity position and debt management capability, following the company’s continuous financial measures, including the extension of bond maturities, long-term loan refinancing, and a more appropriate debt structure. These measures have helped ease short-term liquidity pressure and enhance the company’s financial flexibility.

Overall, these developments suggest that 2026 could be an important year in which EA begins to gradually demonstrate signs of recovery in both operating performance and stakeholder confidence. This is supported by the return to net profitability, strong operating cash flow, a more efficient business structure, and a more positive credit outlook. Nevertheless, EA will continue to operate with caution, maintain financial discipline, and focus on building stable long-term cash flows.

Mr. Vasu Klomkliang, Chief Financial Officer of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited, said:

“EA’s Q1/2026 performance represents an encouraging step on the company’s recovery path. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent returned to positive territory, while normalized EBITDA and operating cash flow remained strong. This reflects the ability of our core business to continue generating revenue and cash flow.

However, we do not view this quarter’s performance as the final destination. Rather, it is a sign that the direction we have been pursuing is beginning to deliver more tangible results, including business restructuring, cost control, liquidity preservation, and capital allocation toward businesses with the potential to generate recurring income and long-term cash flow.

EA will continue to prioritize financial discipline, risk management, and business expansion aligned with the clean energy transition. Our goal is to build a more balanced and sustainable revenue structure, while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders, investors, creditors, customers, business partners, and all stakeholders.”