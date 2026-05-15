AOT fiscal Q2 profit rises 13% on departure passenger and airport fees

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 attributable to the parent company was THB5,718.03 million, up 13.16% from the same period a year earlier.
The rise was driven by sales and service revenue of THB18,443.06 million, up 3%, from both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue.
Aeronautical revenue stood at THB9,826.91 million, up 4.72% from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to a 4.29% increase in departure passenger service charge revenue, in line with a 5.82% rise in total passenger numbers.
Airport service revenue also increased by 5.88%, following a 4.04% rise in total flights.
Non-aeronautical revenue stood at THB8,616.15 million, up 1.1% from the same period a year earlier, after service-related revenue increased by 4.27% in line with passenger and flight numbers, mainly from other service fees.
Concession revenue fell by 0.76% due to a decline in the duty-free business.
Other income was THB449.26 million, down 6.98% from the same period a year earlier, due to decreases in penalty income and gains on derivative instruments arising from changes in the fair value of the instruments.
Interest income, meanwhile, increased due to deferred payments under assistance measures for operators and airlines.
Total expenses were THB11,018.54 million, up 0.53%, following payments of employee benefits and annual salary adjustments, repair costs for electrical equipment, communications tools and computers, as well as higher outsourced service payments, including security services and passenger boarding service systems.
However, the company benefited from decreases in depreciation and amortisation of some asset categories, as well as lower impairment losses on assets and lower finance costs.