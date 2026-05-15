AOT fiscal Q2 profit rises 13% on departure passenger and airport fees

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 attributable to the parent company was THB5,718.03 million, up 13.16% from the same period a year earlier.

The rise was driven by sales and service revenue of THB18,443.06 million, up 3%, from both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue.

Aeronautical revenue stood at THB9,826.91 million, up 4.72% from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to a 4.29% increase in departure passenger service charge revenue, in line with a 5.82% rise in total passenger numbers.

Airport service revenue also increased by 5.88%, following a 4.04% rise in total flights.