Airport Fee Rise Will Add Just 0.2% to Ticket Costs, Says AOT Chief

Airports of Thailand defends a June increase in international departure charges, offers airlines a payment deferral, and sets out an ambitious Net Zero and infrastructure modernisation roadmap.

Thailand's airport operator has defended a forthcoming rise in international departure fees, saying the increase will add just 0.2% to the total cost of a ticket — while offering airlines a 60-day payment deferral to help ease the financial burden.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), made the remarks in a sideline interview during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2026 (APAC & MID RACE 2026), which AOT is hosting in Bangkok this week.

The International Departure Service Charge is set to rise to 1,120 baht per departing passenger, effective 20 June 2026. Paweena sought to reassure both travellers and airlines that the impact would be limited, noting that airport fees — including landing, parking, and service charges — have historically had a negligible effect on overall ticket prices.

Service charge: key details

New rate: 1,120 baht per international departing passenger

Effective date: 20 June 2026

Impact on total ticket cost: approximately 0.2%

Passengers who purchased tickets before 20 June will be charged at the existing rate

AOT is considering a 60-day payment deferral for airlines from June, pending board approval

She confirmed that passengers who purchased tickets before the 20 June deadline would not be affected, as the old rate would continue to apply to existing bookings.

The proposed airline deferral arrangement, which would allow carriers to delay payments for roughly 60 days to assist with fixed costs, is subject to board approval expected by the end of the month.

