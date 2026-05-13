Airport Fee Rise Will Add Just 0.2% to Ticket Costs, Says AOT Chief

Airports of Thailand defends a June increase in international departure charges, offers airlines a payment deferral, and sets out an ambitious Net Zero and infrastructure modernisation roadmap.
Thailand's airport operator has defended a forthcoming rise in international departure fees, saying the increase will add just 0.2% to the total cost of a ticket — while offering airlines a 60-day payment deferral to help ease the financial burden.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), made the remarks in a sideline interview during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2026 (APAC & MID RACE 2026), which AOT is hosting in Bangkok this week.
The International Departure Service Charge is set to rise to 1,120 baht per departing passenger, effective 20 June 2026. Paweena sought to reassure both travellers and airlines that the impact would be limited, noting that airport fees — including landing, parking, and service charges — have historically had a negligible effect on overall ticket prices.
Service charge: key details
She confirmed that passengers who purchased tickets before the 20 June deadline would not be affected, as the old rate would continue to apply to existing bookings.
The proposed airline deferral arrangement, which would allow carriers to delay payments for roughly 60 days to assist with fixed costs, is subject to board approval expected by the end of the month.
Demand holding steady — for now
Paweena acknowledged that rising airfares generally weigh on passenger demand, but said the effect had not yet materialised in a significant way at most airports.
Data from April showed passenger numbers remained broadly stable, with the notable exception of airports in the Middle East, where ongoing regional conflict has continued to suppress travel.
She attributed the lag partly to the time gap between ticket purchase and travel — meaning any demand impact from higher fares may take months to fully show up in passenger figures.
"Airport fees, including landing, parking, and service charges, do not have a significant impact on overall ticket prices — for AOT, these typically affect the total cost by only 0.2%," Paweena stated.
Infrastructure investment and modernisation
Beyond the fee issue, Paweena used the conference platform to outline AOT's broader ambitions. She argued that Thailand's airports must evolve into "strategic economic driving tools" – connecting cultures and businesses while stimulating trade, investment, and tourism beyond the immediate airport vicinity.
AOT is pushing for a shift away from fixed-manpower security models towards technology-integrated screening systems, a move designed to accelerate operational efficiency and support airport development as passenger volumes continue to grow.
The organisation is also working with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to optimise aircraft guidance systems to reduce fuel burn and emissions on the ground.
Net Zero by 2050
On sustainability, Paweena confirmed that all six airports under AOT management have achieved Level 3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme — a significant benchmark on the path to full decarbonisation.
The organisation has now set its sights on Level 5, or Net Zero status, by 2050, in line with global industry targets.
Initiatives supporting that goal include the expanded use of electric vehicles for ground services and ongoing investment in energy efficiency across AOT's airport portfolio.
Airports as partners, not competitors
Concluding her remarks at the conference, Paweena called on the global aviation industry to embrace a collaborative rather than competitive mindset.
She argued that the future of aviation lies in global connectivity — and that airports sharing data, best practices, and route development expertise will ultimately benefit travellers and economies alike.
"Helping each other develop creates new, safe, and cost-effective routes," she said, adding that Thailand's long-term ambition is to position its airports as a globally competitive aviation hub that connects the region and drives national economic growth.