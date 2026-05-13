Asia-Pacific Airports Recast as Drivers of Shared Prosperity at Bangkok Summit

More than 450 aviation leaders convene in Bangkok for ACI's annual regional assembly, with sustainability, digital transformation, and a looming 10-billion-passenger milestone dominating the agenda.

Asia-Pacific airports are being repositioned as engines of economic growth and regional development, as aviation leaders from across the globe convened in Bangkok this week for the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2026 (APAC & MID RACE 2026).

Hosted by Airports of Thailand (AOT) and running from 12 to 14 May, the annual gathering brought together more than 450 senior executives, policymakers, and regulators under the theme Airports as Engines of Shared Prosperity.

Attendees included representatives from Changi, Hong Kong International, Melbourne, Auckland, and Malaysia Airports, alongside civil aviation authorities from Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as delegates from the ASEAN Economic Community.

The overarching message was clear: airports can no longer be viewed merely as transport infrastructure. They are, speakers argued, catalysts for jobs, trade, tourism, and technological advancement – and the decisions made now will shape the region's economic trajectory for decades to come.



A region at a pivotal moment

Fred Lam, first vice president of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East and chairman of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, set the scale of the challenge in stark terms.

By 2040, the Asia-Pacific region alone is expected to handle 10 billion passengers annually — a figure equal to the entire world's current total.

To meet that demand, a planned $240 billion in capital expenditure is earmarked across the region over the next decade.

