Airport businesses face growth-without-profit risk as global trends push non-aviation revenue

The global airport business is entering a new phase in which rising passenger numbers no longer guarantee stronger profitability, as operators increasingly rely on non-aviation income to support long-term growth and sustainability.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Aviation Sustainability Outlook 2026, the latest passenger forecasts from ACI World project global air passenger traffic will reach 10.2 billion people in 2026 before climbing further to 18.8 billion by 2045.

The report said the figures confirmed continued long-term demand growth and reinforced the aviation sector’s role, particularly airports, as critical enablers of trade, travel, tourism and global connectivity.

Airports are no longer viewed simply as transport infrastructure, but as economic anchors and gateways to local communities. They support supply chains, generate employment and maintain links that underpin broader economic activity.

Geopolitical pressures seen as catalyst for transformation

The report also pointed to geopolitical shifts, social change, climate impacts and wider uncertainty as forces accelerating transformation across the aviation industry rather than obstacles to progress.

Building a more resilient, sustainable and innovative aviation sector is therefore being treated not only as an industry priority, but as a global economic necessity.