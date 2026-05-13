Oil prices rise across Thailand as diesel and petrol rates jump

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026
Oil prices rise across Thailand as diesel and petrol rates jump

Thai motorists face higher fuel prices on May 13, with diesel up 0.80 baht and petrol-gasohol prices up 0.90 baht per litre

Fuel prices across Thailand rose across all major categories on May 13, 2026, with diesel increasing by 0.80 baht per litre and petrol and gasohol products rising by 0.90 baht per litre.

The latest adjustment applies nationwide following announcements by major oil retailers and reflects changes under the market pricing mechanism.

The adjustment means motorists will pay more across almost all fuel categories from May 13, with the biggest common increases seen in diesel, petrol and gasohol products.

Prices may vary slightly depending on location, retailer and premium product category, particularly for branded fuels such as Shell V-Power, Bangchak Hi Premium and Caltex Techron products.

The updated prices cover five major fuel retailers in Thailand:

  • PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, or OR
  • Bangchak Corporation Plc
  • Shell Company of Thailand
  • PTG Energy Plc, or PT
  • Star Fuels Marketing Ltd, or Caltex

PTT Station fuel prices

  • Diesel B20: 33.75 baht per litre, up 0.80 baht
  • Diesel: 40.75 baht per litre, up 0.80 baht
  • Gasohol E85: 32.29 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Super Power Diesel: 61.25 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 51.54 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 36.35 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Gasohol 91: 42.98 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Gasohol 95: 43.35 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Petrol: 52.94 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht

Bangchak fuel prices

  • Diesel B20: 33.75 baht per litre, up 0.80 baht
  • Hi Diesel S: 40.75 baht per litre, up 0.80 baht
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 61.25 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 55.09 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 32.29 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 36.35 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 42.98 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 43.35 baht per litre, up 0.90 baht

PT fuel prices

  • Diesel: 40.75 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 33.75 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 43.35 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 42.98 baht per litre
  • Petrol: 53.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 36.35 baht per litre

Shell fuel prices

  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol E20: 36.85 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 91: 43.48 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 95: 43.85 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Diesel: 40.75 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: 49.84 baht per litre

Caltex fuel prices

  • Gold 95 with Techron: 55.06 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 with Techron: 43.35 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 with Techron: 42.98 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 36.35 baht per litre
  • Diesel with Techron D: 40.75 baht per litre
  • Power Diesel with Techron D: 61.25 baht per litre
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