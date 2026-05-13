Oil prices rise across Thailand as diesel and petrol rates jump

Fuel prices across Thailand rose across all major categories on May 13, 2026, with diesel increasing by 0.80 baht per litre and petrol and gasohol products rising by 0.90 baht per litre.

The latest adjustment applies nationwide following announcements by major oil retailers and reflects changes under the market pricing mechanism.

The adjustment means motorists will pay more across almost all fuel categories from May 13, with the biggest common increases seen in diesel, petrol and gasohol products.

Prices may vary slightly depending on location, retailer and premium product category, particularly for branded fuels such as Shell V-Power, Bangchak Hi Premium and Caltex Techron products.

The updated prices cover five major fuel retailers in Thailand: