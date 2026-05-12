Ceasefire with Iran ‘on life support’ as tensions hit oil

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was now “on life support”, signalling growing doubts over the future of the fragile truce after Iran rejected key elements of a U.S. proposal to end the conflict.

Speaking after reviewing Tehran’s response, Trump said the two sides remained far apart on several major issues.

He criticised the Iranian message in blunt terms and suggested the ceasefire was now under serious pressure.

“I would call it the weakest right now,” Trump said, referring to the ceasefire. “I didn’t even finish reading it.”

Iran, meanwhile, defended its demands, insisting they were legitimate conditions for any broader peace arrangement.

Tehran has called for an end to fighting across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, where Israel continues military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Iranian officials are also seeking compensation for wartime damage, the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, guarantees against future attacks and the restoration of Iranian oil exports.

The dispute has intensified concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

Iran reiterated its sovereignty over the narrow waterway, where shipping traffic has been severely disrupted during the conflict.