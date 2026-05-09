Fed says Iran war and oil shock are now the biggest risks to financial stability

Geopolitical risk and the oil shock triggered by the war with Iran have surged to the top of the Federal Reserve’s list of financial stability concerns, according to its latest semi-annual Financial Stability Report released on Friday. The report found that around 75% of respondents cited geopolitical risk as a leading worry, while 70% pointed to the oil shock. Concerns over artificial intelligence and private credit have also become more prominent, with about half of respondents flagging each as a potential threat.

The Fed said a prolonged Middle East conflict, especially if accompanied by commodity shortages and further supply-chain disruption, could push inflation higher and weaken growth in the United States and elsewhere. It also warned that sharp moves in energy prices and related financial products could create strains across markets. Some respondents said the inflationary pressure created by the energy shock might leave central banks under pressure to tighten policy even as growth slows.

The findings broadly echo concerns already voiced by many Fed policymakers in recent weeks. The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting, but officials have since said they cannot rule out further tightening if inflation continues to rise and spreads more broadly through the economy. The report warned that higher inflation and interest rates could have significant financial and economic consequences, including falls in asset prices.