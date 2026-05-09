AirAsia places record‑breaking 150‑aircraft Airbus order worth $19bn

The order for 150 jets underscores AirAsia’s long‑term vision to maintain its leadership in the budget airline sector, continuing to provide affordable yet high‑quality travel experiences across the globe. In addition to improving fuel efficiency, AirAsia aims to expand its routes and bolster its competitive edge with this investment.

“Why let a crisis go to waste? Every crisis brings an opportunity,” said Fernandes in Montreal, Canada. “We can’t control what’s happening in the Middle East, but we need to assess the situation, which probably won’t last for two years.”

This statement is a bold bet, even for a company that has previously made out-of-the-box decisions. However, the choice to not hedge against fuel prices has contributed to a 35% drop in AirAsia’s stock since the onset of the Iranian conflict, making it the worst-performing stock on the Bloomberg World Airlines Index during that period.

Nevertheless, Fernandes remains firm in his stance on fuel price hedging, predicting that oil prices will eventually decline.

“Of course, those who hedge right now are making profits, but in the long run, hedging never really works,” Fernandes said. “So, we will continue not to hedge like many American airlines, and we believe oil prices will go down.”

Fernandes also revealed that to raise funds for expanding its business, AirAsia is preparing to issue a large bond worth US$600 million (approximately THB 19.3 billion) and is negotiating with banks in Malaysia to refinance a “rather large” loan, which will help reduce interest costs. Additionally, he plans to meet with Canadian pension funds to attract further investors.

Meanwhile, the airline expects short-term pressure, with the company likely not meeting its original profit target. The company will officially announce its financial results soon, and annual revenue is expected to be close to the original forecast.

Furthermore, Tony Fernandes stated that AirAsia is preparing to launch a “new airline”, betting that expanding its business amidst the high fuel price pressure in the aviation industry will generate future returns.

Fernandes told Bloomberg that the announcement about the new airline will be made in the next 1–2 months, with AirAsia planning to transfer some of its aircraft to the new business. However, no further details were disclosed.

Earlier reports indicated that AirAsia had discussed expanding its business in Vietnam, as the company currently operates in several Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, with a fleet of around 250 Airbus aircraft, mostly narrow-body planes. The latest order will increase the number of aircraft awaiting delivery to about 550.