Fuel surge hits routes — Thai AirAsia X cuts key flights

Thai AirAsia X has announced a reduction in flight frequencies and temporary suspensions on several international routes, citing a sharp rise in jet fuel costs and ongoing global pressures.

The airline (flight code XJ) will scale back services from Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to major destinations including Tokyo (Narita), Osaka (Kansai), Almaty in Kazakhstan and Delhi in India.

In addition, some routes have been temporarily suspended. Flights between Don Mueang (DMK) and Shanghai (PVG) have been halted from April 17 onwards, while services between Don Mueang and Riyadh (RUH) are suspended from April 14 to June 30, 2026.

The adjustments are aimed at aligning flight capacity with demand, particularly ensuring sufficient services during the upcoming long holiday period from May 1–7.

Affected passengers will be notified directly via email or SMS at least 10–30 days in advance. Customers can contact the airline’s call centre for Thai AirAsia X (XJ flights) at 02-078-1094 during operating hours, or use the Ask Bo chatbot service available 24 hours a day.