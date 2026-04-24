GHB ranks No 1 among 51 state enterprises in 2025 SE-AM assessment

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) has received the highest score in the 2025 state enterprise performance assessment, ranking first among 51 state enterprises, according to results announced by the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) on Thursday (April 23).
Dr Mahatana Ampornpisit, Managing Director of GHB, said SEPO had published the 2025 state enterprise performance assessment scores under the State Enterprise Assessment Model (SE-AM) on www.sepo.go.th.
GHB achieved the top ranking among 51 state enterprises, with a score of 4.5823.
He said the achievement was driven by the bank’s core belief that “good results come from good processes”. In 2025, GHB received the maximum score of 5.0000 for outcome-based performance, both in terms of strategic performance and overall state enterprise performance.
Its score for Core Business Enablers also exceeded the target, supported by the development of methods to assess the quality and effectiveness of various operational processes.
The bank has focused on applying staff knowledge to improve and innovate work processes, while adopting new tools to conduct deeper data analysis. This has enabled GHB to continuously develop its products and services.
“The score reflects the efficiency of GHB’s operations in driving its mission to help Thai people own homes in a tangible way,” Mahatana said.
He noted that the success would not have been possible without cooperation from customers, business operators, all stakeholder groups, the bank’s board, executives and employees, who have worked together to drive the organisation’s stable growth.
Mahatana confirmed that GHB is ready to move forward in its new role as a “Beyond Housing Bank”. More than just a lender, GHB aims to be a trusted home adviser, standing beside customers at every stage — from buying their first home and maintaining it to building long-term housing security.
The bank will pursue this mission through five Strategic Pillars, with the goal of becoming the best bank for sustainable home ownership, he concluded.