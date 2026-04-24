GHB ranks No 1 among 51 state enterprises in 2025 SE-AM assessment

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) has received the highest score in the 2025 state enterprise performance assessment, ranking first among 51 state enterprises, according to results announced by the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO) on Thursday (April 23).

Dr Mahatana Ampornpisit, Managing Director of GHB, said SEPO had published the 2025 state enterprise performance assessment scores under the State Enterprise Assessment Model (SE-AM) on www.sepo.go.th.

GHB achieved the top ranking among 51 state enterprises, with a score of 4.5823.

He said the achievement was driven by the bank’s core belief that “good results come from good processes”. In 2025, GHB received the maximum score of 5.0000 for outcome-based performance, both in terms of strategic performance and overall state enterprise performance.

Its score for Core Business Enablers also exceeded the target, supported by the development of methods to assess the quality and effectiveness of various operational processes.