CP Group’s Ascend and NTT DOCOMO Team Up to Scale E-Commerce Marketing in Thailand

NTT Docomo Global acquires a stake in CP Group's Amaze platform, bringing Japan's proven loyalty expertise to reshape Thailand's digital commerce ecosystem.

One of Japan's most powerful technology companies has placed a strategic bet on Thailand's digital future. NTT Docomo Global and CP Group's Ascend Commerce have announced a landmark capital and business alliance centred on Amaze, the Thai loyalty and e-commerce super app, with ambitions to build what both companies are calling the most comprehensive points ecosystem in the region.

The partnership, formalised through a Share Subscription Agreement in December 2025 and completed in March 2026, sees NTT Docomo Global acquire a 20 per cent equity stake in Ascend Commerce.

The two companies unveiled the collaboration at a press conference in Bangkok on Friday, where senior executives from both sides were joined by Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, signalling the deal's significance well beyond the boardroom.

From four million to twenty million

Since launching just over a year ago, Amaze has attracted approximately four million members — a figure that Ascend Commerce's chief executive, Tarin Thaniyavarn, now intends to grow dramatically.

Speaking after the press conference, he set an ambitious near-term target of 15 to 20 million downloads, with the restaurant sector earmarked as the first major frontier for expansion in the second half of the year.



The Amaze platform combines an e-commerce marketplace, "Amaze Mall", with a unified points ecosystem, "Amaze Points", that can be earned and spent across the vast CP Group network.