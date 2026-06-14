Princess Sirivannavari pays tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya posted a message in remembrance of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, saying, “It is lonely sitting alone,” along with images of memories of the two princesses.
“It is lonely sitting alone.”
“I miss the times when we sat side by side, talking and consulting each other about all kinds of things, sharing our troubles and updating each other on our lives. During the times when we accompanied Father at various royal ceremonies, I was happy every time I walked behind Pha. We sat together, with Father on the other side, and quietly teased him in fun. There was a time when we sat catching Pokémon in the Grand Palace. You still remember, don’t you?”
“Today I am sitting alone, lonely and feeling cold. Images of those days return, from the times we were together.”
“I think of when we travelled through different cities in Italy. Father drove, Pha was the navigator, while I sat in the back eating snacks and passing supplies. Whenever I think of it, it makes me happy.”
“To me, Pha was a talented, strong, determined and decisive woman who gave her all to everything in life, with patience beyond measure. Pha was good at her studies, good at whatever she did, and good at playing Thai music, especially the chakhe.”
“Pha was my inspiration in equestrian sport. I am glad I could be part of fulfilling Pha’s dream. I will remain determined to train and take the best possible care of the Royal Stable Unit.”
“Even now, I still do not dare open and read the chats we left unfinished. I want Pha to know that this elder sister was the wind beneath my wings and will always be in my heart.”
“Dear Pat, my darling sister,
“I hope you read my letter somewhere far, far away. You were the wind beneath my wings, always lifting me with your love and guidance. I will cherish your love and carry you with me always.”
Your beloved sister,
“Younger sister Ying”