Lost wild elephant calf Jiew Sai Yok dies after suspected acute kidney failure

Jiew Sai Yok, a lost wild elephant calf being cared for at Sai Yok National Park, died peacefully at around 2am on August 4, 2026, leaving veterinarians and park officials deeply saddened.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) posted the sad news on its Facebook page, saying the calf, which had been separated from its herd and cared for at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, had passed away. Veterinarians initially suspected acute kidney failure as the cause of death.
Jiew Sai Yok was first reported by villagers on July 30, after the wild elephant calf was found near the bank of Huai Mae Nam Noi. Officials and villagers used a boat to reach and rescue the calf because the area was difficult to access.
The calf was weak, and no herd was found nearby. Officials believed it may have been left alone for about two days. They stayed overnight to observe the calf’s behaviour and wait in the hope that the herd would return. Throughout the night, the calf cried out periodically for its mother, but no response from a herd was heard.
On July 31, a veterinary team entered the area to assess the calf’s condition. The journey required a boat trip of around one to two hours to reach the site. Continuous rain had also raised water levels, increasing the risk of forest runoff.
The initial veterinary assessment found that the calf was weak, with abrasions, blisters and several sores inside its mouth. It also had canker-like wounds, severe dehydration, a wound at the navel, and blisters with dead tissue on the trunk. No pus or fly eggs were found.
The calf had a mouth sore about the size of a 10-baht coin, was drinking only a small amount of milk, and had insects around its eyes, causing conjunctivitis. Its urine was dark yellow-red, possibly from infection or dehydration, and it had loose stool with a sour smell. Its overall condition was considered worrying.
Officials then moved the calf to Sai Yok National Park headquarters, where it was placed under close 24-hour care by veterinarians and park staff.
Last night, veterinarians treated the calf with intravenous fluids and continuous oxygen support. During treatment, the calf continued to fight for life and was still able to drink milk normally every two to three hours, taking around 350-500 millilitres each time.
Although it sometimes became weak and tried to stand, the calf continued to have diarrhoea and dark urine.
At around 2am, the calf fell asleep and passed away peacefully. The veterinary team attempted full resuscitation but could not save its life.
Veterinarians initially suspected acute kidney failure, based on laboratory blood-test results. They also said the calf may have had congenital internal organ abnormalities.
The veterinary team and officials are preparing to conduct a necropsy and collect samples for laboratory testing to determine the exact cause of death.
The DNP also expressed support for all veterinarians and rescue teams who devoted their effort and care to Jiew Sai Yok until the final moment.