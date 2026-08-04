Lost wild elephant calf Jiew Sai Yok dies after suspected acute kidney failure

Jiew Sai Yok, a lost wild elephant calf being cared for at Sai Yok National Park, died peacefully at around 2am on August 4, 2026, leaving veterinarians and park officials deeply saddened.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) posted the sad news on its Facebook page, saying the calf, which had been separated from its herd and cared for at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, had passed away. Veterinarians initially suspected acute kidney failure as the cause of death.

Jiew Sai Yok was first reported by villagers on July 30, after the wild elephant calf was found near the bank of Huai Mae Nam Noi. Officials and villagers used a boat to reach and rescue the calf because the area was difficult to access.

The calf was weak, and no herd was found nearby. Officials believed it may have been left alone for about two days. They stayed overnight to observe the calf’s behaviour and wait in the hope that the herd would return. Throughout the night, the calf cried out periodically for its mother, but no response from a herd was heard.

On July 31, a veterinary team entered the area to assess the calf’s condition. The journey required a boat trip of around one to two hours to reach the site. Continuous rain had also raised water levels, increasing the risk of forest runoff.