Chaiyaphum yields 130-million-year-old carnivore fossil

More than 100 fossil fragments believed to belong to a meat-eating dinosaur dating back over 130 million years have been discovered at Khao Sam Phan Ta in Chaiyaphum.





The fossils were found near Ban Mai Nong Daeng in Chiban subdistrict, Ban Khwao district, after an excavator was used to clear land west of the village cemetery for construction of a crematorium.

Yodsanya Pitabut, a 53-year-old local resident who first noticed the remains, collected several fragments and sent them to officials for examination.

Researchers later identified bones including vertebrae, leg bones, joints, ankles and toe bones. The dinosaur was described as a carnivorous species with a ridge or sail-like structure along its back.

A research team inspected the site at 9am on August 4.





The group was led by Dr Sita Manitkul, a researcher at the Palaeontological Research and Education Centre at Mahasarakham University. Sita was also involved in the study of Nakhonchaisitton chaiyaphumensis, referred to in the source as Nakhon Titan Chaiyaphumensis, a plant-eating dinosaur previously discovered in the province.

The inspection team also included Adunwit Kaweera, a practising geologist at the Dinosaur Research and Museum Centre in Khon Kaen, and Kesadaporn Khrueaphakdi, a geologist at the same centre.

The Chiban Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chief, community leaders and more than 10 villagers joined the survey.