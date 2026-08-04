Navy says border bunker claims do not reflect wider base upgrades

The Royal Thai Navy has rejected claims that bunkers built along the Chanthaburi-Trat border are substandard, saying images shared online do not reflect the overall condition of operational bases or current improvement works.

Captain Nara Khunthothom, deputy Defence Ministry spokesperson and assistant Navy spokesperson, clarified on Tuesday that the Navy wished to provide accurate information after images and details about border strongpoints in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces were circulated on social media.

He said that after clashes along the border in July 2025, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) received a budget to improve operational bases along the border, as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in its area of responsibility in line with the security situation and assigned missions.

The improvement work covers several components, including office buildings, troop accommodation, strongpoints, bunkers, obstacles, facilities and other infrastructure needed for operations.

Nara stressed that the project was not limited only to bunker construction, as suggested in some online posts.