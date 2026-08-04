Navy says border bunker claims do not reflect wider base upgrades

The Royal Thai Navy has rejected claims that bunkers built along the Chanthaburi-Trat border are substandard, saying images shared online do not reflect the overall condition of operational bases or current improvement works.
Captain Nara Khunthothom, deputy Defence Ministry spokesperson and assistant Navy spokesperson, clarified on Tuesday that the Navy wished to provide accurate information after images and details about border strongpoints in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces were circulated on social media.
He said that after clashes along the border in July 2025, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) received a budget to improve operational bases along the border, as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in its area of responsibility in line with the security situation and assigned missions.
The improvement work covers several components, including office buildings, troop accommodation, strongpoints, bunkers, obstacles, facilities and other infrastructure needed for operations.
Nara stressed that the project was not limited only to bunker construction, as suggested in some online posts.
He said the design and details of each base upgrade differ according to terrain, troop deployment, mission requirements and threat assessments in each area. This ensures the work is suitable for military operations and provides the highest possible level of protection for personnel.
Some images circulated on social media were taken at a particular moment and from only one location, he added. They therefore do not reflect the full picture of the project or the current condition of all operational bases.
The Navy reaffirmed that developing border operational bases and strongpoints remains a necessary and continuing mission. The work is intended to improve personnel safety, enhance national defence readiness and prepare for possible future security situations.
The Navy said it would continue to proceed based on situation assessments and military necessity in each area, so that personnel can perform their duties effectively in protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests.
The Navy also asked the media and public to avoid sharing images, details or information about the locations, characteristics and capabilities of operational bases and military strongpoints.
Such information, it warned, could affect troop deployment, operational missions, national security and the safety of personnel serving along the border.