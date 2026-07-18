Thai Navy warns operators to avoid high-risk Strait of Hormuz after Thai-flagged ship reportedly intercepted

The Royal Thai Navy has warned shipping operators to avoid the highest-risk areas after a Thai-flagged vessel was reportedly intercepted in the Strait of Hormuz, with no details yet available on possible damage.

Iranian news agency Tasnim cited security sources as saying that a Thai-flagged commercial vessel had been targeted in an operation by the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz. The report claimed the vessel ignored warnings and attempted to pass through the area without permission from Iranian authorities.

According to the report, the IRGC Navy intercepted the vessel and carried out an operation against it. However, no further details have been released regarding damage, crew members or the vessel’s current status. The information has not yet been confirmed by Thai authorities or independent agencies.

As security tensions in the Middle East remain high, the Royal Thai Navy said it is closely monitoring the situation and has issued safety guidance to Thai shipping operators whose routes pass through high-risk areas.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said that due to uncertainty in the region, as well as the United States’ maritime security warning covering the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, the Navy has continued coordinating with relevant agencies to provide information and safety guidelines to Thai shipping operators.