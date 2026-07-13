Iran closes Hormuz again as Gulf attacks widen, Thai embassy warns citizens in Kuwait

US Central Command said US forces had struck 140 Iranian military targets on Saturday and more than 300 targets over three nights, saying the operations were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the strait. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, in response, claimed attacks on US-linked military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The diplomatic track also appeared to be weakening. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned US attacks over the weekend and said talks between Iran and Oman in Muscat on managing the strait and transit routes had failed to reach a result because of what Tehran described as US pressure on Oman. Reuters also reported that US President Donald Trump had said in the past week that he considered the ceasefire over, while still leaving open the possibility of further talks.

The attacks have added pressure on Gulf states that host US bases or have played roles in mediation. Qatar said three people, including a child, were injured by falling shrapnel and held Iran legally responsible. Oman summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest drone attacks in two regions, while the US embassy in Oman told American nationals in Duqm and Musandam to shelter in place.

The crisis has also prompted safety warnings for Thai citizens in the region. The Royal Thai Embassy in Kuwait advised Thais to avoid travelling to risk areas, including military bases, after Kuwait’s army said its air-defence system had intercepted a threatening object that entered Kuwaiti airspace. The embassy said explosion sounds heard in some areas were caused by the object being destroyed mid-air.

The embassy urged Thais in Kuwait to closely follow official announcements from both the embassy and Kuwaiti authorities, and to strictly follow local safety instructions if attacks occur. It also asked people not to record or publish photos or videos of attacks on public platforms without permission, warning that doing so would violate Kuwaiti law. In emergencies, Thai citizens can contact the embassy’s emergency number at 60719888.

Despite the warning, the embassy said Kuwait remained able to maintain domestic order and that residents could continue daily life as normal, while urging caution and close monitoring of official information.

The wider economic concern remains the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters said Iran’s effective blockade of the strait since the war began has already pushed energy prices higher and contributed to global inflation. Higher fuel prices are politically sensitive in the United States ahead of congressional elections, while energy-importing economies in Asia are also vulnerable to any prolonged disruption.

For Thailand, the immediate concern is the safety of Thai nationals in Gulf countries and the potential impact on energy costs if maritime disruption continues. Any prolonged closure or restriction on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil and LNG prices, shipping costs and regional inflation pressure.

The situation now hinges on whether the latest exchange leads to a renewed diplomatic push or a broader military escalation. Iran says it will restart shipping permits when calm returns, while the US insists freedom of navigation must be maintained. Until then, the Gulf remains on edge, with global energy markets watching every movement through the strait.



Source: Reuters