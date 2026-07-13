2026 FIFA World Cup enters semi-finals with fixtures now set

MONDAY, JULY 13, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
2026 FIFA World Cup enters semi-finals with fixtures now set

Thai fans can watch France face Spain and England meet Argentina live at 2am, with two places in the 2026 World Cup final at stake.

  • The four semi-finalists for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are France, Spain, England, and Argentina.
  • The first semi-final match will be France vs. Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 15.
  • England will face Argentina in the second semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on July 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially reached the semi-final stage, with France, Spain, England and Argentina completing the last-four line-up after strong performances.

The four football powers will now compete for the two remaining places in the final.

France face Spain at Dallas Stadium in the first semi-final at 2am Thailand time on July 15.

England meets Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in the second semi-final at 2am Thailand time on July 16.

2026 FIFA World Cup enters semi-finals with fixtures now set

Thai football fans can watch both matches live on MONOMAX, while MONOMAX SPORTS TV Channel 29 will provide free-to-air coverage.

The two winners will advance to the final, while the losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

2026 FIFA World Cup enters semi-finals with fixtures now set

The Nation Editorial Team

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