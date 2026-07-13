2026 FIFA World Cup enters semi-finals with fixtures now set

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially reached the semi-final stage, with France, Spain, England and Argentina completing the last-four line-up after strong performances.
The four football powers will now compete for the two remaining places in the final.
France face Spain at Dallas Stadium in the first semi-final at 2am Thailand time on July 15.
England meets Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in the second semi-final at 2am Thailand time on July 16.
Thai football fans can watch both matches live on MONOMAX, while MONOMAX SPORTS TV Channel 29 will provide free-to-air coverage.
The two winners will advance to the final, while the losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.