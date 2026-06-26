FIFA announces 2026 World Cup attendance record tops 3.6 million

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced that the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has shattered the all-time stadium attendance record.
Before the group stage even concluded, total spectators exceeded 3.6 million.
The previous record belonged to the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which drew 3,587,538 fans across 52 matches, averaging 68,991 per game.
However, on June 25, during the simultaneous Group E fixtures of Curacao against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador against Germany, FIFA confirmed the total had reached 3,605,357.
With this milestone achieved after just 56 of the 104 scheduled matches, the final attendance could potentially double the 1994 benchmark.
Beyond the stadiums, the tournament sparked unprecedented digital activity.
Data collected by Wisesight (Thailand) Co., Ltd. via Zocial Eye between June 1 and 22 recorded 72,364 World Cup-related posts, generating 42,892,856 engagements.
Facebook remained the primary hub for sports media, accounting for 30,428 posts and over 20.1 million engagements.
TikTok, despite having only 7,698 posts, drove the highest interaction with 17.1 million engagements, proving its effectiveness in amplifying viral emotional trends.
Meanwhile, X (Twitter) hosted 12,600 posts yielding 1.1 million engagements.
It served as the real-time reaction centre, highlighted by a post celebrating South Korea's first World Cup opening match victory in 16 years, earning 81,721 engagements.
Domestically, the initial online focus was a search for "Where to watch?".
The digital landscape surged on June 10 when JAS Group secured official broadcasting rights via MONOMAX.
Consequently, the opening day on June 11 saw a massive spike of 8,686 posts within 24 hours, yielding 3,391,847 engagements.
Support for Asian nations was also a massive driver, amassing 8,558 posts and 5,505,060 engagements.
Japan was the most discussed Asian team with 2,982 posts and 2,520,467 engagements.
Content highlighted cultural discipline rather than match results.
A TikTok post titled "The Japanese way, meticulous in every detail" gained 116,517 engagements, while another labelled "The pride of Asia" received 66,552.
South Korea followed closely, peaking on June 12 during their first match with 566 posts and 417,439 engagements in a single day.
Individual brilliance drove deep emotional connections.
On June 17, 38-year-old Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria, creating the highest single-day engagement of 5,213,277.
The most shared content focused on the emotional experience rather than just the victory.
Similarly, Brazil produced the most viral moments among competing teams.
Matheus Cunha scoring two goals and performing a "Surf Dance" with teammates became a massive sensation, generating 254,059 engagements.
A post from the Vatha Looknung page reading, "Cunha's 2 goals, knowing the face but not the steps," added 74,057 engagements.
Furthermore, a brief TikTok post simply stating "Brazil, of course, haha" garnered 156,690 engagements, proving that concise content possesses immense power.
Crucially, the 2026 tournament seamlessly integrated with pop culture, generating 4,770 posts and 4,101,110 engagements in this category.
The June 13 opening ceremony alone produced 1,699 posts and 2,101,617 engagements.
The surge was led by Lalisa Manobal (Lisa), the first Thai artist to perform at the event.
Backstage moments, such as Katy Perry embracing Lisa, generated 86,912 engagements, while a photograph of Lisa smiling post-performance earned 67,998, and a Vogue Thailand report gathered 62,608.
Music also played a vital role.
A CatDumb post asking, "Which song do you like the most this time?" regarding IShowSpeed's World Cup anthem earned 207,653 engagements, followed by content featuring IShowSpeed and Shakira with 97,903.
Additionally, Nike's "Rip The Script" campaign featuring Lisa, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo achieved 124,906 engagements.
This cultural fusion resulted in an overwhelmingly positive sentiment of 43.9 per cent, successfully drawing wider audiences into the global football phenomenon.