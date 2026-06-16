Thai police arrest 629 in nationwide World Cup betting crackdown

Thai police have reported 596 cases and 629 suspects in a nationwide crackdown on gambling networks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with more than 2.15 billion baht found to have circulated through the networks.

The Royal Thai Police disclosed the results of its latest operation on Tuesday (June 16), following a nationwide offensive against football betting and online gambling networks between June 6 and 14.

The operation was carried out under the “Three Cuts” strategy, aimed at cutting off gambling websites, financial channels and the wider network behind illegal betting activities. Police described the campaign as having produced concrete results.