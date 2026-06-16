Thai police arrest 629 in nationwide World Cup betting crackdown

Thai police have reported 596 cases and 629 suspects in a nationwide crackdown on gambling networks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with more than 2.15 billion baht found to have circulated through the networks.
The Royal Thai Police disclosed the results of its latest operation on Tuesday (June 16), following a nationwide offensive against football betting and online gambling networks between June 6 and 14.
The operation was carried out under the “Three Cuts” strategy, aimed at cutting off gambling websites, financial channels and the wider network behind illegal betting activities. Police described the campaign as having produced concrete results.
According to the police report, authorities handled 596 cases involving 629 suspects during the period.
Cases linked directly to World Cup football betting included 64 cases involving bookmakers or organisers, with 80 suspects, and 278 cases involving gamblers, with 279 suspects.
Police also took action in 254 cases involving other forms of online gambling, arresting 270 suspects.
As part of the crackdown, authorities blocked or disrupted 128 gambling websites and URLs.
Investigators have so far detected more than 2.15 billion baht circulating through the networks. Police are expanding the investigation to seize assets and track down alleged masterminds and mule-account operators.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, stressed that the main objective was to dismantle the financial structure of online gambling networks as a whole.
He also urged the public to treat the World Cup as a sporting event rather than a gambling opportunity.
“The World Cup should be a festival of sport, not a festival of gambling,” he warned.
Trairong called on people not to become involved in illegal betting, not to accept payment to open mule accounts, and to help monitor young people to prevent them from risking their futures.
Anyone with information about gambling websites or illegal football betting can contact their local police station or call the 191 or 1599 hotlines, available 24 hours a day.