Hiroshima tram tour traces reconstruction after atomic bombing

Streetcar No. 653 was back on Hiroshima’s tracks just four months after being damaged in the US atomic bombing, following emergency repairs.

Eighty-one years later, the same tram has become the centrepiece of a guided journey exploring how the western Japanese city rebuilt itself.

The tour began on Sunday (August 2).

Operated by Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., the tram sustained damage in the bombing on August 6, 1945, during the final days of the Second World War.

Its return to service helped make it a symbol of Hiroshima’s reconstruction.