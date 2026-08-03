Thousands of Kumamoto quake evacuees face record-breaking heat

Nearly a week after the earthquake, Kumamoto authorities began arranging transfers from emergency shelters to hotels and other accommodation.

On Monday (August 3), 8,556 people remained at 206 evacuation centres, while some evacuees were staying in their vehicles.

Everyone affected by the disaster is eligible to move into the secondary facilities.

Information leaflets explaining the arrangements were distributed at the existing centres on Monday, and the first relocations could take place on Tuesday at the earliest.