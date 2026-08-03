BYD Racco sharpens rivalry in Japan’s electric minivehicle market

Low prices and day-to-day practicality have made minivehicles a major part of Japan’s automotive market, accounting for more than 30% of new vehicle sales.

Electric versions remain a niche, however, with only four passenger models currently available and each costing more than 2 million yen, putting them above their petrol-powered counterparts.

BYD Co. joined the limited field last week by launching the Racco in Japan.

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer is targeting annual sales of 10,000 units and wants the model to become “the new standard” for minivehicles.

“The battle between makers will certainly become fiercer,” an official at a Japanese automaker said.

Sales figures illustrate the gap between electric and petrol-powered models.

Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura, which leads the electric minivehicle segment, sold about 10,000 units in fiscal 2025, which ended in March.