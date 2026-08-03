Japan, US launch rare joint intervention as yen hits 40-year low

Japan and the United States jointly bought yen to counter the currency’s fall to a 40-year low, with both governments signalling that they were prepared to take further coordinated action if disorderly market movements continued.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance confirmed on Monday that the intervention took place on Friday in response to what it described as excessive volatility and disorderly movements in the yen during recent months.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the ministry remained alert and was maintaining close communication with the US Treasury.

“We will not hesitate to conduct further joint intervention,” the ministry said.

The bilateral operation was the first of its kind since 2011, when major economies acted together to weaken the yen after the earthquake and tsunami in eastern Japan.

The latest action instead sought to strengthen the currency after the dollar climbed close to 164 yen late in July, its highest level against the Japanese currency in about four decades.