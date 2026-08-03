Thailand prepares lower Northeast double-track rail plan for Cabinet

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is accelerating plans to expand the rail network in the lower Northeast to improve passenger travel and freight transport while linking economic, trade, investment and border areas with neighbouring countries.

It plans to submit the 308-kilometre Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani double-track railway project, valued at more than THB44 billion, for Cabinet consideration, with construction expected to begin in 2028.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said he had inspected Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces to monitor efforts to strengthen rail and road transport capacity.

He focused particularly on rail development because of its role in improving passenger journeys and freight transport across the lower Northeast.

During the visit, he inspected services at Si Sa Ket railway station, a key stop on the Northeastern Line linking Bangkok with the lower Northeast.

The station currently handles about 20 trains a day, including special express, express, rapid and local services, and serves an average of about 1,900 passengers daily.

Feeder services also connect the station with surrounding areas through songthaews, taxis, vans and motorcycle taxis, improving continuity between local public transport and the rail network.

Thanon Chira–Ubon double-track plan to be submitted to Cabinet

The next project the Transport Ministry plans to advance is the 308-kilometre double-track railway between Thanon Chira Junction and Ubon Ratchathani.

The project has a total investment budget of THB44.09536 billion, comprises 34 stations and covers four provinces: Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The project is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet.