Thailand prepares lower Northeast double-track rail plan for Cabinet

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is accelerating plans to expand the rail network in the lower Northeast to improve passenger travel and freight transport while linking economic, trade, investment and border areas with neighbouring countries.
It plans to submit the 308-kilometre Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani double-track railway project, valued at more than THB44 billion, for Cabinet consideration, with construction expected to begin in 2028.
Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said he had inspected Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces to monitor efforts to strengthen rail and road transport capacity.
He focused particularly on rail development because of its role in improving passenger journeys and freight transport across the lower Northeast.
During the visit, he inspected services at Si Sa Ket railway station, a key stop on the Northeastern Line linking Bangkok with the lower Northeast.
The station currently handles about 20 trains a day, including special express, express, rapid and local services, and serves an average of about 1,900 passengers daily.
Feeder services also connect the station with surrounding areas through songthaews, taxis, vans and motorcycle taxis, improving continuity between local public transport and the rail network.
The next project the Transport Ministry plans to advance is the 308-kilometre double-track railway between Thanon Chira Junction and Ubon Ratchathani.
The project has a total investment budget of THB44.09536 billion, comprises 34 stations and covers four provinces: Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
The project is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet.
If approved as planned, construction is expected to start in 2028 and be completed by 2032.
The project is expected to improve rail service quality, strengthen passenger connections and expand freight capacity, supporting economic growth in the lower Northeast.
This is particularly relevant to Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket, which have economic, trade and investment potential, as well as links to border areas and neighbouring countries.
The double-track railway is intended not only to provide more travel options for the public but also to improve logistics efficiency and reduce transport costs over the long term.
Department of Rail Transport Director-General Pichet Kunadhamraks said that, alongside the Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani section, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is building the 167-kilometre Khon Kaen–Nong Khai section under Phase 2 of the double-track programme.
Construction progress stands at 8.36%.
Construction is scheduled for completion in 2028.
The project will be another key part of upgrading the Northeast’s double-track network and improving rail links from the central part of the region to Nong Khai and the border.
As several double-track sections progress according to plan, they are expected to improve passenger and freight transport across the Northeast while linking the transport network with economic areas and neighbouring countries.
Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani are regarded as strategic areas for the economy of the lower Northeast, with importance in agriculture, trade, investment, tourism and border commerce.
Efficient rail infrastructure would give people and businesses more transport options while allowing larger quantities of goods to be moved more effectively over long distances.
Connections with road networks and local public transport would be particularly important in enabling seamless travel and freight movements, lowering logistics costs and strengthening the competitiveness of regional businesses.
The Thanon Chira Junction–Ubon Ratchathani double-track railway is therefore not solely a transport investment.
It is also infrastructure intended to support the lower Northeast’s long-term economic expansion, particularly by linking the four provinces and extending connections to border areas and neighbouring countries.
If the project proceeds through approval and construction begins within the planned timeframe, the investment of more than THB44 billion would become another important driver of infrastructure upgrades in the lower Northeast, spanning passenger travel, freight transport and regional economic connectivity.