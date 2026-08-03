Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a three-storey restaurant building in Karon, Phuket, early on August 3, but firefighters contained the blaze within 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at a three-storey restaurant building in Karon, Phuket, early on August 3, 2026, but authorities said the blaze had been brought under control and no injuries or deaths were reported.

The fire was reported at around 7am at a three-storey building used as a restaurant under the Sugar Marina hotel group, located next to Beyond Kata Hotel in Karon subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

After receiving the alert, disaster prevention and mitigation officers from Karon Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, together with firefighters, fire engines and water trucks, were deployed to the scene to control the blaze.

Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

Officials managed to bring the fire under control at around 7.45am. The flames did not spread to nearby buildings.

Initial reports confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are under investigation by relevant agencies.

Officials remained at the scene to monitor the area, prevent any reignition and carry out a detailed safety inspection.

Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

The Nation Editorial Team

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