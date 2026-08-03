Fire at Phuket restaurant building brought under control, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a three-storey restaurant building in Karon, Phuket, early on August 3, 2026, but authorities said the blaze had been brought under control and no injuries or deaths were reported.

The fire was reported at around 7am at a three-storey building used as a restaurant under the Sugar Marina hotel group, located next to Beyond Kata Hotel in Karon subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

After receiving the alert, disaster prevention and mitigation officers from Karon Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, together with firefighters, fire engines and water trucks, were deployed to the scene to control the blaze.