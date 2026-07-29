Phuket and Samui Evolve into Global Property Investment Hubs as Foreign Buyers Shift Market Dynamics

Israeli investors embrace long-term leaseholds on Samui as villa supply outpaces Phuket, prompting calls for tighter regulation and property tax reform.

Thailand’s premier resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui are rapidly transitioning from traditional holiday destinations into major global real estate investment hubs, driven by evolving international buyer demographics and expanding private investment networks.

While Russian buyers maintain their dominant market position in Phuket, Israeli investors are emerging as a fast-growing influence on Koh Samui and nearby Koh Phangan, according to Krungthep Turakij reporter Bussakorn Phoosae.

Prapaporn Boonkhachornkul, deputy managing director at Savills (Thailand) Limited, noted that Phuket and Samui are now competing directly as property investment arenas attracting international capital.

In Phuket, Russian buyers remain the primary client segment, with market analysts expecting their prominence to persist for at least another three years as condominium units purchased in recent years undergo ownership transfers through 2026 and beyond.

Concurrently, Koh Samui is experiencing a historic surge in residential supply. In the first half of 2026 alone, the island saw the launch of over 800 villa units across 70 to 80 projects.

This development pace surpassed Phuket, which recorded 40 to 50 new villa projects totalling around 700 units over the same period—a supply shift unseen in decades. Annual villa demand in Phuket typically averages under 1,000 units, yet international demand across both islands is projected to remain strong for the next three to five years.



