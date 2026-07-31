Thailand’s 2-billion-baht Savings Plus bond tranche sells out in 21 seconds

Thailand’s first 2-billion-baht tranche of Savings Plus government bonds sold out within 21 seconds after subscriptions opened through the PDMO Wallet at 8.30am on Friday, the Public Debt Management Office reported.

The bonds were offered through the PDMO Wallet on the Paotang application on a first-come, first-served basis, with investments starting at 100 baht.

A further 2 billion baht remains available through the Bond Connect Platform, using a small-lot-first allocation method intended to give priority to smaller investors.

Applications for the second tranche will be accepted from August 3–5 through 24 participating commercial banks and securities companies, as well as the Streaming application. The minimum investment through these channels is 1,000 baht.

Fixed returns for three- and 10-year bonds

The Savings Plus programme offers two maturities:

Three-year bonds: fixed interest of 1.80% a year

10-year bonds: fixed interest of 2.80% a year

The Finance Ministry plans to issue Savings Plus bonds twice during the 2026 fiscal year, with each offering worth 4 billion baht.

Each round is divided into: