Thailand’s 2-billion-baht Savings Plus bond tranche sells out in 21 seconds

Thailand’s first 2-billion-baht tranche of Savings Plus government bonds sold out within 21 seconds after subscriptions opened through the PDMO Wallet at 8.30am on Friday, the Public Debt Management Office reported.
The bonds were offered through the PDMO Wallet on the Paotang application on a first-come, first-served basis, with investments starting at 100 baht.
A further 2 billion baht remains available through the Bond Connect Platform, using a small-lot-first allocation method intended to give priority to smaller investors.
Applications for the second tranche will be accepted from August 3–5 through 24 participating commercial banks and securities companies, as well as the Streaming application. The minimum investment through these channels is 1,000 baht.
The Savings Plus programme offers two maturities:
The Finance Ministry plans to issue Savings Plus bonds twice during the 2026 fiscal year, with each offering worth 4 billion baht.
Each round is divided into:
The wallet channel allows Thai citizens aged 15 and over to invest from 100 baht. Investors may purchase up to 3 million baht in each transaction, with an overall limit of 50 million baht per person. Those under 20 require parental consent before buying the bonds.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas described Savings Plus as more than a new savings product, arguing that it was designed to address structural weaknesses in household finances, national savings and preparations for an ageing population.
He identified three areas of financial vulnerability:
Ekniti argued that public policy should not focus only on encouraging people to begin saving, but should help them save regularly and move towards longer-term investment.
“In the modern world, income alone is no longer enough,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
The Savings Plus programme is intended to expand access to government bonds through four principal features:
Investments start at 100 baht through the PDMO Wallet on the Paotang application. Subscriptions through banks, securities companies, Streaming and the Bond Connect Platform start at 1,000 baht and use the small-lot-first allocation method.
Ekniti said the programme was intended to support households, the capital market and the government’s longer-term fiscal position.
At household level, he said regular purchases could encourage saving discipline, provide returns above ordinary deposits and give first-time investors a way to begin building a portfolio for retirement.
For the capital market, he pointed to the creation of a transparent and liquid secondary market as a step towards connecting traditional savings bonds with a digital investment ecosystem.
He also linked the programme to efforts to reverse the decline in Thailand’s national savings rate over the past decade.
At the fiscal and demographic level, expanding the domestic investor base could diversify the government’s funding sources and help maintain public-debt stability, he said.
Long-term saving among today’s working-age population could also reduce future pressure on public finances as Thailand’s population ages.
Ekniti linked the policy to the “Target” principle in his 5T fiscal framework, under which government financial measures should be focused, disciplined and consistent with long-term sustainability.
“The best form of saving is not making one large deposit, but saving consistently over the long term,” he wrote.
Ekniti added that he received confirmation from the PDMO director-general while preparing his Facebook post that the first 2-billion-baht tranche had sold out within 21 seconds.
Investors who missed the initial offering can apply for the second tranche from August 3–5, with further Savings Plus bond issues planned each month.