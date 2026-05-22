Thai Bond Market Hit by Fresh Wave of Defaults as Five Listed Firms Miss Payments

The Bank of Thailand downplays systemic risks, but regulators scramble to introduce tougher covenants to protect investors from high-yield stress.
Five Thai listed companies have defaulted on financial institution loans and corporate bonds worth a combined 546 million baht ($15.2 million), reigniting investor anxiety over the liquidity of the domestic capital market.
According to filings with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the defaults involve RS, Mono Next (MONO), East Coast Furnitech (ECF), Property Perfect (PF), and Grand Asset Hotels and Property (GRAND).
The firms cited severe cash flow constraints exacerbated by a prolonged domestic economic slowdown and high household debt, which continue to choke Thailand’s post-pandemic recovery.
The real estate sector emerged as the primary pain point, accounting for two of the five defaulting companies. Property developers have been hammered by contracting domestic purchasing power and a sharp rise in mortgage rejection rates by commercial banks, particularly among low-to-mid-market projects.
The SET has placed a "CB" (Caution due to Financial Position) tag on entertainment group RS after it defaulted on 317.37 million baht worth of promissory notes.
Meanwhile, media rival MONO missed payments on a 284 million baht trade letter of credit, triggering cross-defaults on its long-term bank loans.
In the debt market, furniture maker ECF missed a 9.68 million baht interest payment across three bond tranches, affecting 128 bondholders. Property Perfect (PF) failed to service 10.18 million baht in interest across five bond tranches, blaming delays in its asset divestment and credit facility plans.
Similarly, hotel operator GRAND defaulted on a 4.29 million baht principal instalment and 1.1 million baht in interest for its GRAND259B notes.
Despite the cluster of defaults, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) has downplayed fears of a broader systemic crisis.
Somchai Lertlarpwasin, assistant governor of the Financial Institutions Policy Group, stated that the impact remains contained within specific sectors.
While acknowledging that fundamentally weak businesses are facing an increasingly uphill battle, he noted that large corporations remain resilient, and commercial banks are actively managing small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) risks through tailored debt restructuring.
However, the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) is moving swiftly to prevent a contagion effect in the high-yield bond segment. Collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the ThaiBMA plans to introduce aggressive "preventive measures" later this year rather than relying on slow, complex legal remedies.
Proposed High-Yield Bond Covenants:
Debt Incurrence Caps: Mandatory cash flow testing to ensure a company’s post-issuance liquidity can cover both existing and new debt obligations.
Capital Outflow Restrictions: Strict bans on misallocating funds prior to bond maturities, preventing premature repayments to directors, excessive dividend payouts to parent companies, or share buybacks.
The ThaiBMA is also tightening auditing guidelines for financial intermediaries, introducing mandatory on-site inspections and deep-dive executive interviews.
Additionally, an internal tracking team will monitor vulnerable companies one to two weeks ahead of their scheduled debt maturities.
Market analysts view the defaults as idiosyncratic corporate failures rather than an industry-wide collapse. Tanadech Rungsrithananon, head of research at Pi Securities, noted that capital-intensive sectors like real estate are suffering because developers turned to the bond market as a cheaper alternative when commercial banks tightened lending guidelines.
Despite the defaults, institutional confidence in premier issuers remains robust. Total Thai bond issuances rose 2.2% year-on-year to 314,000 million baht by late May, driven by investment-grade corporate heavyweights like PTT and Gulf Energy (GULF) locking in borrowing costs ahead of a global "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment.