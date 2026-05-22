Thai Army says Cambodian shots near Surin violated ceasefire understanding

The Royal Thai Army has clarified an incident involving five gunshots heard near the Surin border, saying the Cambodian side appeared to have intended to harass Thai troops and that the act violated the joint statement.

The Suranaree Task Force stressed that units in the area were strictly following the rules of engagement and remained prepared to respond to the situation as necessary.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said that on Wednesday (May 21, 2026), the Army received a report from Ranger Company 2603 under the Suranaree Task Force while personnel were carrying out a mission to improve defensive positions and strengthen security near Border Marker 18 in Kap Choeng district, Surin province.

At around 2.20pm, personnel heard five rounds of small-arms fire coming from the south, about 600 metres away, in an area under Cambodian control.

After hearing the shots, Thai personnel stopped to listen and carefully observe the area. No irregularities were found, so they continued their mission.