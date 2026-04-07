Thailand takes media to ‘O Smach scam centre’ on Thai-Cambodian border in Surin

He said that before the fighting, the military did not know the area had become a scam hub, and understood it mainly as a casino zone. He claimed it later shifted into scam operations after Covid-19, when customer activity dropped.

Prapas said areas used by scam operators were equipped with communications systems and “manuals” teaching deception, as well as trainers. He described the issue as a global threat that no single country can solve alone, and said what was shown constituted evidence of harm to innocent victims.

He said Thailand has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pass information to relevant organisations, including Amnesty International, adding that if such groups want to see the site, Thailand is prepared to facilitate a visit to support further documentation.

Prapas also claimed the area had been used during past clashes as a base for hostile activity, including drone operations and weapons fire, and said Thai forces had acted to protect personnel and civilians, which he cited as a reason for maintaining control of the area.