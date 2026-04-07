Thailand takes media to ‘O Smach scam centre’ on Thai-Cambodian border in Surin

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Information Centre (JIC), said Thailand has again taken Thai and international media to the Thai-Cambodian border in Kap Choeng district, Surin, to observe what officials describe as a transnational online scam base in the O Smach-Chong Chom area.
Prapas said this was the third visit arranged for media, aimed at showing conditions on the ground. He said officials brought reporters to a room described as being used to detain people to prevent them from leaving, alongside rules and punishment procedures. He also pointed to a hospital facility and said the wider site resembled an entertainment complex, operating like a large “city” with figures who allegedly control the area.
He said that before the fighting, the military did not know the area had become a scam hub, and understood it mainly as a casino zone. He claimed it later shifted into scam operations after Covid-19, when customer activity dropped.
Prapas said areas used by scam operators were equipped with communications systems and “manuals” teaching deception, as well as trainers. He described the issue as a global threat that no single country can solve alone, and said what was shown constituted evidence of harm to innocent victims.
He said Thailand has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pass information to relevant organisations, including Amnesty International, adding that if such groups want to see the site, Thailand is prepared to facilitate a visit to support further documentation.
Prapas also claimed the area had been used during past clashes as a base for hostile activity, including drone operations and weapons fire, and said Thai forces had acted to protect personnel and civilians, which he cited as a reason for maintaining control of the area.
Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet travelling to France for a WHO-related public health meeting—and any bilateral discussions with France—was Cambodia’s prerogative, while Thailand also has the right to engage with leaders of many countries.
On Cambodia’s attempt to refer a dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Maratee said there has been no response from the court at this stage, but Thailand has been monitoring developments and preparing accordingly.
On future talks under the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) framework, she said discussions must follow agreed principles, including that areas should be cleared of landmines before boundary work proceeds. She said there has not yet been sufficient positive progress for meaningful talks, though Thailand has begun preparatory steps following the formation of the new government.
Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said the Army has deployed forces along the border and continues to rotate personnel to recover readiness, including mental wellbeing and equipment preparedness.
He said Thailand is using measures such as barriers and surveillance systems to enhance security, and insisted operations follow international principles. He added that current deployment patterns are based on existing agreements that Cambodia has accepted, and said the Army remains ready to exercise the right of self-defence if there is renewed provocation—while stressing there is no immediate cause for concern at present.