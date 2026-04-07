Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv issues high alert for Thais in Israel

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a high alert warning for Thai nationals in Israel, saying the war involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other is continuing to escalate and is increasingly likely to have a direct impact on civilian lives and property.

In a message posted on April 7 on the Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv Facebook page, the embassy said the security situation had worsened significantly and urged Thais in Israel to exercise the highest level of caution.

The embassy stressed that Thai nationals should strictly comply with public safety measures issued by the Israeli military’s Home Front Command. It also urged them to keep a close watch on official news and follow all recommendations issued by the embassy.

The warning reflects growing concern that the expanding conflict could place civilians at greater risk, prompting Thai officials to sharpen their message to the Thai community in Israel.