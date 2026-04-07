Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv issues high alert for Thais in Israel

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a high alert warning for Thai nationals in Israel, saying the war involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other is continuing to escalate and is increasingly likely to have a direct impact on civilian lives and property.
In a message posted on April 7 on the Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv Facebook page, the embassy said the security situation had worsened significantly and urged Thais in Israel to exercise the highest level of caution.
The embassy stressed that Thai nationals should strictly comply with public safety measures issued by the Israeli military’s Home Front Command. It also urged them to keep a close watch on official news and follow all recommendations issued by the embassy.
The warning reflects growing concern that the expanding conflict could place civilians at greater risk, prompting Thai officials to sharpen their message to the Thai community in Israel.
The embassy’s warning came as tensions surged further following an inflammatory message from US President Donald Trump, who posted on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, US time, that “all civilisation will collapse tonight” in what appeared to be a stark warning aimed at Iran.
Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionary wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
Meanwhile, Iran’s president said that tens of millions of Iranians were ready to fight to the death.