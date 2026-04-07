Iran rejects ceasefire as Trump issues stark ultimatum over war

Iran has rejected a US-backed ceasefire proposal and insisted that any agreement must bring a permanent end to the war, as tensions escalate following a stark ultimatum from US President Donald Trump.

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Tehran responded to a proposal delivered through Pakistan by outlining 10 key conditions. These include a complete end to regional hostilities, guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions and commitments to post-war reconstruction. Iran also pushed back firmly against pressure to reopen the strategic waterway immediately, signalling that it still sees control of Hormuz as a critical source of leverage.

Trump, however, dismissed the response and said his deadline remained unchanged. Speaking at a news conference, he warned that if no deal is reached by 8pm EDT on Tuesday, Iran could face sweeping attacks on civilian infrastructure. He said bridges and power plants across the country would be targeted, brushing aside concerns that such actions could violate international law or alienate the Iranian population.

Tehran reacted angrily. Iran’s top joint military command described Trump’s remarks as “delusional” and condemned them as arrogant and baseless threats. The exchange has heightened fears that the conflict could intensify further, especially as independent experts have warned that deliberate strikes on civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes.