Peace proposal reaches US and Iran as Hormuz tensions deepen

Axios first reported on Sunday (April 5) that the United States, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a possible 45-day ceasefire under a two-phase deal that could eventually lead to a permanent end to the war, citing US, Israeli and regional sources.

In a Truth Social post laced with expletives on Sunday, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure if Iran failed to strike a deal and reopen the Strait by Tuesday (April 7).

Fresh aerial strikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks after the US and Israel began bombarding Iran in a conflict that has killed thousands and inflicted wider economic damage by driving up oil prices.

Iran responded to the attacks by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for around a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply, while also launching attacks on Israel, US military bases and energy infrastructure across the Gulf.