China says it is ready to work with Russia to ease Middle East tensions

China is ready to continue working with Russia to help ease tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry after a phone call on Sunday, April 5, between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said the fundamental way to resolve the navigation crisis in the Strait of Hormuz was to secure a ceasefire as quickly as possible. He said China had consistently supported resolving major flashpoints through political means, including dialogue and negotiation. The call came ahead of a UN Security Council vote expected next week on a Bahraini draft resolution on protecting commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Wang also told Lavrov that, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia should adopt an objective and balanced approach while seeking broader understanding and support from the international community.