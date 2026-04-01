China, Pakistan joint statement calls for Iran truce, Hormuz reopen

China and Pakistan on Tuesday (March 31) jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gulf and the wider Middle East, while urging the prompt start of peace negotiations and a return to normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing.

The appeal came in the fifth week of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Both countries said talks were needed to end the conflict, while Pakistan had earlier said it was ready to help facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides put forward a five-point initiative focused on restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the wider Middle East. In that proposal, China and Pakistan said: “Dialogue and diplomacy are the only feasible ways to resolve conflicts.” They also said they supported the parties concerned in launching negotiations and that all sides should remain committed to settling disputes through peaceful means.