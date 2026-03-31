China says three vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz

China said on Tuesday (March 31) that three Chinese vessels had recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz after facilitation and coordination by relevant parties, as it called for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the fighting and the restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in reply to a question on whether China had received further assurances from Iran over shipping safety and the status of passage through the strait.

She thanked the relevant parties for their assistance and said the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters remained a crucial international shipping lane for commodity and energy trade, as well as an important route for global trade and energy supplies.

The waterway has effectively been shut since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28.

Mao did not give further details about the Chinese ships, but ship-tracking data showed that two Chinese container vessels sailed through the strait on Monday on their second attempt to leave the Gulf after turning back on Friday.